Belize born Rakeem among Kansas City Chiefs to play in Sunday’s NFL playoffs

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 12, 2017–American-football fans will be focusing on the NFL playoffs this weekend, and one Belize-Dangriga born player, Rakeem Nunez-Roches will be among the Kansas City Chiefs that clash on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Wikipedia, “Rakeem Nathan Nunez-Roches, is a Belizean, professional American football nose tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.”

Born: July 3, 1993 (age 23) Dangriga

Height: 1.88 m (6 ft. 2 in.)

Weight: 139 kg (307 lbs)

Current team: Kansas City Chiefs (#99 / Defensive lineman)

College: Southern Miss Golden Eagles football

Date joined: 2015 (Kansas City Chiefs)

Mervin “Rugged” Flores of Dangriga noted that Rakeem is “the first Grigalezan Belizean American to play in the NFL in the United States of America…” and he is “also a starter right now on his team.”

Congrats, Raul!