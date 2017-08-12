Belizean Hener Cruz excels in canoe racing in USA

– contributed –

BELIZE CITY, Tue. Aug. 8, 2017–Following is a summary of Belizean Hener Cruz’s races that he did during his three months stay this year in the USA:

On May 6, Hener and Kyle Mynar of Texas won the Texas River Marathon.

On May 29, Hener and Kyle finished 11th in the Clinton Classic in New York. Hener and Kyle won the world’s toughest race – The Texas Water Safari, a 260 mile nonstop race in the USCA-C2 class, coming in 3rd out of 150 teams.

On July 16, Hener and Wade Binion of Texas won the Texas State Championships in the USCA-C2 class.

Hener and Wade did the Spike’s Challenge on July 23, and came in 12th place out of 62 teams.

On July 29-30, Hener and Wade completed the Ausable River Canoe Marathon, a 120 mile race, in 19th place out of 81 teams.

Hener represented our country well, winning 3 out of the 6 races that he competed in.

His next international canoe race will be the Nissan Ocean to Ocean race in Panama, where his team will paddle from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean through the Panama Canal. The race is going to take place on the first or second weekend of April in 2018.

Thanks to our great sponsors, since without them these international races would not be possible: NICH; Belize Tourism Board; A L Construction Co. Ltd.; Universal Hardware; Mark and Marilyn Polumbus; National Aggregates; AyinHa Adventures; A K Aggregate & Concrete Supplies; Koop Sheet Metal; Rhonda of Morning Matter; Love FM; Chanel 7; Impact Designs; Belize Telemedia Limited; Cayo Steel Works; The Belize Canoe Association; Econo Diesel of Spanish Lookout; Quans Trading Center; International Environments Limited; R J B Construction Company Limited; Brothers Habet; Artic Cold Ltd.; Belize Roadway Construction, Bob Bounahar.

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: The above is one of a number of articles on the same topic contributed by E. Penner over the past couple months. To our enquiries back in May of this year, he informed us that “Hener is 24 years old and has been paddling since he was 15 years old. His brothers Efrain and Felix Cruz were his team members on the NICH team when he won the Ruta Maya in 2017. He still lives in Esperanza with his parent. He presently works with NICH as a Park Ranger.”

We acknowledge and applaud the outstanding performance of Esperanza resident Hener Cruz in international canoe racing.)