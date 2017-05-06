Belizean stabbed to death in Chetumal

CHETUMAL, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Wed. May 3, 2017–Saul Pech, a Belizean national from Yo Creek and popular drummer in his early twenties, who was enrolled at the Instituto Tecnológico de Chetumal (ITCH), was stabbed multiple times last night on the verandah outside his apartment in Chetumal.

According to our sources, he was drinking with his cousin, Romario Pech, an anthropology student at Galen University, and another man when a heated argument ensued, and Pech was stabbed with a kitchen knife.

Pech was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was certified dead.

Our sources in Chetumal revealed that following the incident, his cousin was detained by Mexican authorities pending investigations.

Pech’s death has stirred a wave of emotions on social media, especially Facebook.

John Hoy, a colleague of Pech, posted to Facebook, “I woke up to the saddest news ever. What happened? I’m lost for words. A brother of Rock n Roll has fallen. To the family and friends my deepest condolences! You were supposed to perform with us this summer, but now you are with the rock gods. Rest well.”

Another friend, Soly Moreno posted, “I am in disbelief – Saul Pech? I really can’t accept this one. This can’t be true… Why must the good die young? Remembering the time you would give me drum lessons on practice days… Whenever I had a question with drumming, I’d ask u for tips. Always enjoyed the videos you would always put up. Soar, my dear brother… soar in peace… Fill the heavens with good music…”

Preston Longsworth III also posted, “I hope you’re drumming up there in the sky, Saul Pech. The times when we slugged and played till the place kicked us out won’t be forgotten. This is unreal.”

Belizean authorities are yet to release an official statement on his murder.

In regards to the incident, Police press officer Rafael Martinez has stated, “We know nothing of it.”