Belize’s Kaina Martinez headlines list of Texas A&M Kingsville athletes at NCAA

Track & Field Championships in Bradenton, Florida

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 25, 2017–Starting today, May 25, Belize’s most decorated woman sprinter, Kaina Martinez will be representing the Texas A&M University (TAMU) Kingsville team at the 2017 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which take place from May 25 – 27 in Bradenton, Florida. The best athletes from colleges across the United States will be competing in this prestigious event, whose 754 participants – 377 men and 377 women – had to qualify by reaching established standards for each event at a series of meets held during the course of the previous year. Regardless of the outcome of the events in the coming few days, Kaina has made a mark for Belize, with her name high up on the list of qualifying student-athletes in her specialty races – the 100 meter and 200 meter sprints. Because of Kaina, the name Belize engenders respect and admiration among college athletes across the U.S.

From the “Texas A&M Kingsville – NCAA All-Region Honorees” of 5/16/2017: “For the women, Kaina Martinez headlines the list after running the fastest time in the nation in the 200-meter dash (23.43 seconds) at the LSU Alumni Gold meet and the second fastest time in the 100-meter dash (11.52 seconds) at Texas Relays…. Martinez, Johnson, Brigance along with Keandria Taylor all made the All-Region Team after running the second best time in the nation of 45.32 seconds in the 4×100 meter relay at the LSC Track and Field Championships.”

Besides the 100m and 200m sprints, Kaina will also be representing TAMU Kingsville in the 4x100m relay. Her relay team topped their first heat this morning at 45.01; and this evening, Kaina ran a blistering 11.46 seconds, the best time so far, to capture first place in her 100m heat. Tomorrow, Friday, at 3:35 p.m., Kaina will run her 200m heat. Should she also make it to the finals in the 200m, Kaina will have a tight schedule on the last day of the Championships on Saturday, May 27, when her three events come within a span of two and a half hours. The 4x100m final is at 3:10 p.m.; the 100m final is at 4:35 p.m.; and the 200m final takes place at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can follow the results as they occur at leonetiming.com. The championships will also be streamed live on NCAA.com daily. You can get more information on Kaina at her school team web site, Javelinaathetics.com.

Big-up Kaina Martinez, our Belizean Track Queen! And “bon fire” on those who denied her and Belize our chance for respect and possible glory at the Olympics in Rio 2016!

Kaina Martinez

Position: Sprints

Height: 5-3

Weight:

Class: Graduate Student

Hometown: Seine Bight, Stann Creek, Belize

Previous School: University of Belize

Major: Counseling and Guidance