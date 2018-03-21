Brian Valerio, 45, drowns in the Stann Creek River

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Mar. 19, 2018– At about 2:45 Saturday afternoon, Brian Gregory Valerio, 45, of Pen Road, Dangriga, jumped into the North Stann Creek River in that town to swim across to the other side, but about halfway across the river he began to experience difficulty, and sank under the water’s surface.

Witnesses said that he came up briefly, but went under again, and never came up after that. There was an initial search to find him, but the effort was in vain.

Police were called and a search party consisting of divers from the Fisheries Department, the Belize Coast Guard and members of the community conducted dives in the immediate area of the river and up to the river channel, but they were unable to locate Valerio.

However, at about 8:00 this morning, Valerio’s body was found and recovered from the river. Police said that no signs of violence were noted on the body, and foul play has been ruled out; drowning has been declared to be the cause of his death.

Persons who had come in contact with him at the time he went into the river said that Valerio seemed to have been intoxicated.