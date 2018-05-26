Carl Coc, 19, shot to death on Dolphin and Gibnut Streets

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 24, 2018– Carl Tristan Coc, 18, and Gian Michael Moro, 19, two construction workers from Benque Viejo Del Carmen, Cayo District, were shot several times at about 6:30 yesterday evening at the corner of Dolphin and Gibnut Streets. They were employed at the construction site at Maud Williams High School on Dolphin Street, Belize City.

Coc was shot in the chest and abdomen and died almost immediately. However, Moro was shot in his neck and thigh and is recovering, in a stable condition, at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Reports are that the men left their work site and were heading on foot to the bus station to catch a bus to go home in Benque.

The young men were at the junction of Dolphin and Gibnut Streets when a man who was on Cemetery Road, heading towards Constitution Park, fired several shots at them. A passing taxi rushed the men to the hospital after they were shot.

In an interview with us today, the men’s co-workers told us that they had been working at the site since the Maud Williams High School Project began.

During the weekly police press brief held this morning at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo said that they believe that Coc’s murder and Moro’s shooting were random acts of violence.

He said that police have not yet made any arrests in the case.