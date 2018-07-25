Chopping in Dangriga leaves one man dead

One man chopped the other, who took away his machete and fatally chopped him

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. July 23, 2018– Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, police visited the Southern Regional Hospital, where they saw two men suffering from chop wounds. The men were identified as Anthony Picart, 53, and Calvin Figueroa, 29, both of Dangriga Town.

Initial investigations revealed that the men were socializing with others on St. Vincent Street when they got into an altercation. Although the nature of this disagreement is unknown, Picart reportedly took a machete that was attached to his bicycle and chopped Figueroa on his upper left arm.

Figueroa then disarmed Picart and chopped him in retaliation. Picart tried to run away, but Figueroa chased him and continued to chop him in several parts of his body.

Witnesses were then able to disarm Figueroa, and both persons were taken to the hospital. Figueroa was then transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH).

Picart underwent some surgery at the Southern Regional Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries while he was being transported to the Western Regional Hospital.

Figueroa is currently under police guard at the KHMH. Police say that since he was able to disarm Picart and proceeded to pursue him, it is not expected that he can claim self-defense.

Police have recorded several statements and their investigation is ongoing.