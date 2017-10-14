Christoffer Jan Roggema, 65, Cocoplum Garden Spa owner, disappears

St. Margaret, Cayo District, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2017–Christoffer Jan Roggema, 65, a Norwegian national and businessman living in Belize, is the latest person to go missing. Interestingly, police have not yet issued any report about his disappearance.

According to a relative of Roggema, on Monday morning, Roggema and a business associate accompanied a land surveyor to see properties along the Sibun River. We are told that he had been battling the flu, and was discouraged from conducting any business until he had fully recovered, but he insisted on going.

Sometime after he entered into some high bushes, however, his condition reportedly worsened.

The men who had accompanied him said that they thought it best that he didn’t walk any further, so they asked him to wait while they retrieved their vehicle from the roadside.

About 20 minutes later when the men returned with the vehicle, however, Roggema was nowhere to be found.

It is believed that he may have wandered off onto another trail while the men had gone for the vehicle.

Amandala understands that the men contacted Roggema by phone and spoke to him briefly, but the signal was too weak and so the call dropped. The men then immediately reported the matter to police, who have since assisted with search efforts.

Roggema has been living in Belize since the late 1980s. He owned the Cocoplum Garden Spa in Caye Caulker and lived on that island until six months ago, when he relocated to St. Margaret.

His relatives here told us tonight that other relatives of his in the United States are scheduled to arrive in Belize tomorrow, Friday, to assist with search efforts.

Roggema also was a frequent contributor to Amandala, signing his articles “Chriss Roggema, Commentaries from the Garden, Cocoplum Gardens, Caye Caulker.”