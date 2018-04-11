City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots Week 7 results; semifinals this Saturday at Yabra Field

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 9, 2018– Good morning, Football Family.

The City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots Tournament 2018 Week 7 on Saturday, April 7, were the final regular season games.

In game 1, City Boys Jr. won, 2-0, over Sampson Academy; game 2 saw Poor & Famous with the 2-1 win over Warriors FC; in game 3, Ladyville Rising Stars bombed St. John Vianney, 8-nil; and in the scheduled game 4, Reality Youths won by default (3-0) over FC Elite Jr.

Player of the Day was Jarreth Tablada (Ladyville Rising Stars), who scored 7 goals.

Semi-Finals, Saturday, April 14

1:00 p.m. – Ladyville Rising Stars (Seed 1) vs Poor & Famous (Seed 4)

2:00 p.m. – City Boys Jr. (Seed 2) vs Reality Youths (Seed 3)

Championship, Saturday, April 21

1:00 p.m. – (3rd Place) Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2

2:00 p.m. – (1st Place) Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 2

TROPHY CEREMONY FOLLOWS

Stay tuned for results from the semifinal games. Grassroots Football for All….