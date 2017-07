BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 3, 2017–We don’t have the details yet; but it’s official, City Boys won, 1-nil, in the championship game yesterday over Heights FC, who settled for second place in the Smart 13 & Under Mundialito at the MCC. Hattieville Riverside Boys took third place by defeating Ladyville Rising Stars. We’ll have more details and the individual awards in our Friday issue.

(All photos by Willliam Ysaguire)