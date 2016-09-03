City Boys/Shell U-10 & U-15 Football Summer Camp ends at Yabra

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 29, 2016–Yesterday afternoon at the Yabra football field, there were a few dozen kids, from around age 8 to 15, all geared up in their uniform jerseys and shorts, football “boots” and socks, and having the time of their lives playing football games under the supervision of camp coordinator, the legendary Jerome “Peeloff” Mejia, along with veteran Yabra star Reuben “Postman” Crawford and Steve “Gellies” Young.

The two-week camp, which ended yesterday, as the kids are about to return to school, was conducted each day from 3:00 in the afternoon. The event was organized by City Boys team manager Leaton St. Clair who secured the sponsorship of Shell Belize through former semipro star Rufino Lind. Leaton said that most of the equipment used at the camp – cones, footballs, uniforms and footwear for the kids – were provided by Chicago based Belizean Terrence Lord, who has been a regular contributor to the annual Yabra summer camps.