From Claude Z to Carol B

14 Far West Street

Punta Gorda Town

Toledo District

Belize C.A.

Email: wemenigiproductions@yahoo.com

June 5, 2017

Mrs. Carol Babb

Chief Education Officer

Ministry of Education

Belmopan

Dear Mrs. Babb,

Greetings from Punta Gorda Town. To give the general Belizean public an idea of the total number of graduates from secondary and tertiary level institutions in the country annually including ITVET’s, I am humbly proposing that the Ministry of Education start publishing in the local newspapers a list of all the secondary and tertiary level institutions in the country and the number of persons graduating from each school (secondary, ITVET, and tertiary).

If it’s too late to start this year I suggest that you start next year. In the list I suggest that there be a column for the following information from each school: name of school, number of graduates, date of graduation, the name of the guest/keynote speaker, the name of the valedictorian, the name of the principal, and the motto of the graduating class. Then the total number of graduates for the year can be shown at the bottom of the second column.

I suggest that you direct each government or government-aided school to get you this information one month before the graduation season starts. Please give me an indication that you got this letter. (I assume that you are a responsible officer).

God bless you,

Sincerely Yours,

(Signed) Claude Zuniga

Cell# 664-6832

cc: Hon Patrick Faber, Minister of Education

Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Education