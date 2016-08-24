ST. MATTHEWS, Cayo District, Mon. Aug. 22, 2016–A conductress was flung from a Baizar bus as a result of the impact of an early morning road traffic accident on the George Price Highway.
Mamsie Caliz, 42, a conductress for two years, was thrown onto the street when a black car leaving Belmopan ran into the front side of her father’s bus at around 7 a.m. today, Monday.
The bus, which was at the time driven by Omar Barajona, was heading to Belmopan; however, it slowed down near a road bump in Cotton Tree, and at that point a vehicle, allegedly driven at high speed by an unidentified woman, swerved out of its lane and hit the bus.
Caliz reportedly fell from the bus on the right side of her body and suffered minor injuries to the head, face and hand.
According to Caliz’s daughter, she has been treated and released from the Belmopan Hospital, although she is suffering pain in the right side of the body.
The Deputy Officer Commanding Belmopan, Inspector Santiago Patt, told our newspaper that a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) has since been served to the woman who drove the black car.
She has not yet been charged, but charges should be forthcoming by tomorrow, said Patt.
Chef Ainsley held up in his establishmentAugust 17, 2016
Melissa Ferguson jailedAugust 13, 2016
Share
About Author
Conductress flung out of bus after it was hit by car
August 24, 2016
Churches to protest against Section 53 ruling
August 24, 2016
Tropical wave over Belize causes flooding in southern Belize
August 24, 2016
Sydney “Mackis” Thompson, of Kremandala Raiders, dies
August 24, 2016
Homosexual lover charged with assaulting his partner
August 24, 2016
Cane farmers to meet on BSI “ultimatum” this Sunday
July 18, 2014
6 years for $100 crack cocaine !
July 18, 2014
Personality of the Week
June 30, 1999
Anna tells police to ?get their act in place?
November 06, 2000
FROM THE PUBLISHER
November 08, 2000
Cane farmers to meet on BSI “ultimatum” this Sunday
Great story!
6 years for $100 crack cocaine !
I do not use drugs nor do I condone the use or selling of it. But Law