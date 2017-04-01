Cop in jail for outstanding debt of approximately $60,000

BELMOPAN, Cayo District, Thurs. Mar. 30, 2017–Mark Stevens is an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and the Deputy Officer Commanding (OC) Dangriga police.

However, today he was asked to replace his crisp khaki uniform with casual clothing, as he was reduced to being a prisoner.

According to reports, he was sent to prison on a committal warrant for an outstanding debt estimated at $60,000, which he owes a local bank.

Information received by Amandala is that his colleague, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Robert Mariano, was the one who arrested him when he found him in Belmopan.

One of Stevens’ colleagues in the police department told us that he had been given the nickname, “Casino Stevens” for his uncontrolled gambling addiction.

As a result of the committal warrant, Stevens will serve the next six weeks in prison before being released. Upon release, he will still have to clear the outstanding debt or will be returned to prison again.

In the meantime, the Dangriga police formation will have to look for new leadership, as their current OC, Roy Joseph, is on administrative leave and his deputy is now in prison.

Our newspaper was unable to get an official police report on this matter as it is a civil and not a criminal incident.