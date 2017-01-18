Subscribe to our Rss

Copa Centroamericana standings

18 January 2017

 

# Team    MP W D L G Pts Form
1. Honduras   2 2 0 0 4:2 6
   
2. Costa Rica   2 1 1 0 3:0 4
   
3. Panama   2 1 1 0 2:1 4
   
4. El Salvador 1:0 3 1 1 1 2:2 4
   
5. Belize 0:1 3 0 1 2 0:4 1
   
6. Nicaragua   2 0 0 2 2:4 0
   

San Pedro Tiger Sharks maintains dominance in NEBL

January 18, 2017
CSSSA high school football continues at MCC

January 18, 2017
Belize line-ups at Copa Centroamericana 2017 in Panama

January 18, 2017
Secondary school football kicks off on Monday in Dangriga

January 14, 2017

