Corozal branch of Quality Poultry burglarized; over $5,000 stolen

COROZAL TOWN, Fri. Aug. 10, 2018– The Corozal Town branch of Quality Poultry Products was burglarized sometime last night by a thief or thieves who got away with $5,000 cash, $500 in gift certificates and about 15 cheques.

Police told us that the culprits gained entry into the office by cutting the padlocks on the front shutters of the building, after which they opened the shutters and had easy access into the building,

The manager of the Corozal branch of the company told police that at about 5:00 last evening, at the end of the workday, he and the staff locked the building and went home, but when they arrived at their workplace this morning, they found the locks on the shutters cut, and realized that the office had been broken into.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the burglary, and the stolen money and checks have not been recovered.

The burglary of the Corozal office took place less than a week after one of the company’s delivery trucks was held up by two robbers while it was parked on Nim Li Punit Street in Belmopan at about 1:30 last Monday, August 6, and the robbers got away with $7,000.

During the weekly police press brief held at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ACP Joseph Myvette, Head of National Crimes Investigation, said that Francisco Monterosa, 29, the delivery truck driver, told them that while he was sitting in the truck, waiting for his workmen to conclude a transaction in the store on Nim Li Punit Street, two men of Hispanic descent came up to the truck, and one of them pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

Monterosa said that he became fearful for his life and jumped out of the truck. He then ran into the store for safety.

The thieves then jumped into the truck and drove away. In the truck at the time was the money bag containing the day’s sales,. The truck was later found abandoned in Belmopan. It was overturned, and was extensively damaged.

So far, no one has been arrested for that holdup.