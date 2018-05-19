Cricket update

BELIZE CITY, Wed. May 16, 2018– Greetings from the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA)!

There were only three games completed over the weekend of May 12 & 13 in the Sir Barry Bowen Harrison Parks 2018 Cricket Competition. The results are as follows:

Saturday, May 12

BDF won over Suga Boys with a score of 269 to 162. For BDF, Ordel Casasola top scored with 73 runs; and Ordel Casasola and Lloyd Casasola took three wickets each. For Suga Boys, O. Wade, Jr. top scored with 71 runs; and O. Wade, Sr. took four wickets.

Big Deal vs Police – was postponed due to weather conditions.

Easy Does It vs Old Youth – was also postponed.

Rural Mix won over Summer Fever with a score of 148 to 147 with three spare wickets. (no stats available)

The match between Excellence and Western Eagles was not played, as Excellence awarded the match to Western Eagles.

On Sunday, May 13

The match between Rural Mix and Old Youth was not played, as Old Youth awarded the match to Rural Mix.

Berlan won over Sunrise with a score of 177 to 168. For Berlan, Bataji top scored with 45 runs; and Vince Robinson and Shaym took three wickets each. For Sunrise, Mr. Edison Parks top scored with 56 runs and took 5 wickets.

The matches schedule for the weekend of May 19 & 20 are as follows:

Saturday, May 19

Western Eagles vs Old Youth in Sandhill

Big Deal vs Summer Fever in Bermudian Landing

Easy Does It vs Police in Lemonal

Excellence vs Rural Mix in Double Head Cabbage

Brilliant vs Sunrise in Lords Bank

Wicked 11 vs Suga Boys in Flowers Bank

Sunday, May 20

BDF vs Berlan at Price Barracks

Big Deal vs Police in Burrell Boom

“Big Up” to Mr. Edison Parks

In this week’s edition, we extend special acknowledgement and “Big Up” to Mr. Edison Parks of Sunrise Cricket Club. Over the weekend, in a match played against Berlan, Mr. Edison scored 56 runs and took 5 wickets. Now, what is so amazing about this player is that he is 63 years old, and has been playing cricket from age 12; and the results of the weekend match proves he is still very able and capable on the field. Mr. Edison is also always ready to lend a helping hand to the Executive Committee. Whenever a game is being hosted in Lords Bank, he has always been very dependable in fixing the grounds and making sure everything is ready on time. He has also been one of the biggest supporters in the recent Over-50 matches, taking part in the matches and having other Over-50 players sign up. Mr. Edison, keep doing your thing!!!