Cricket Update

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 11, 2018– Greetings from the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA)!

Guess old age catching up on me; I completely forgot to send in the update from the matches played on June 30 & July 1! So, here are the results:

On June 30 – Summer Fever won over BDF in the second game of the three-game series; therefore, Summer Fever advances to the semifinals.

On July 1 – Easy Does It won over Sunrise in the second game of the three-game series; therefore, Easy Does It advances to the semifinals.

Semifinals begin

The first games of the three-game series of the semifinals found Summer Fever going up against Police, and Easy Does It going up against Wicked 11 on Sunday, July 8 (postponed from Saturday due to rain-soaked grounds).

The results were as follows:

In Belmopan, Summer Fever won over Police with a score of 80 to 78, with 7 spare wickets. For Summer Fever, George Hinds top scored with 28 runs, and Orson “Big Dog” Flowers took 4 wickets. For Police, Jeremiah Smith top scored with 34 runs; and Keenan Flowers, Brandon Lewis and Herbert Banner took one wicket each.

In Flowers Bank, Wicked 11 won over Easy Does It with a score of 95 to 91, with 5 spare wickets. For Wicked 11, Winston Dawson top scored with 17 runs, and Keon Robinson took 3 wickets. For Easy Does It, Cyril Banner III top scored with 58 runs, and Kenroy Reynolds took 3 wickets.

Semifinal matches scheduled for this weekend are as follows:

Saturday, July 14

Wicked 11 vs Easy Does It in Lemonal

Summer Fever vs Police in Bermudian Landing

So, folks, it is “do or die” for teams Easy Does It and Police! Win or go home! Two great matches, cricket fans; you simply cannot miss these games! Come on out and cheer for your favourite team!

Until next week, adios!