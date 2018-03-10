Cricket Update – BNCA

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 7, 2018– Greetings from the BNCA (Belize National Cricket Association)!

There were some interesting cricket games over the weekend! The young and upcoming Rural Mix defeated the hot, hot Summer Fever with wickets to spare. Special ”Big Up” to Mr. Glenford Banner (Bling) of Easy Does It, who batted 128 runs against Big Deal in Lemonal on March 4 (photo above); great performance from a young player! Another “Big Up” to Norman Revers of Easy Does It, who took four wickets in one over against Old Youth in Sandhill on March 3; old, seasoned player still doing his thing! Also, “Big Up” to Brandon Lewis of Police, who took 7 wickets against Big Deal in Belmopan on March 3.

The results of the matches played on Saturday, March 3, are as follows:

Easy Does It defeated Old Youth with a score of 415 to 93. For Easy Does It, Andrew Banner top scored with 98 runs (well done, young man), and Norman Revers took 4 wickets. For Old Youths, Tyrell Ferguson top scored with 32 runs, and W. Dawson and Simon Ortiz took three wickets each.

Rural Mix defeated Summer Fever with a score of 92 to 91, with five spare wickets. For Rural Mix, Kegan Tillett top scored with 26 runs, and Conway Jones took 5 wickets. For Summer Fever, Jermaine Baizar top scored with 34 runs, and Maleek Sutherland and Jermaine Baizar each took 3 wickets.

Sunrise defeated BDF with a score of 170 to 168, with two spare wickets. For Sunrise, Ahmad Shah top scored with 34 runs, and Cornell Brown took 4 wickets. For BDF, Vernon Stephenson top scored with 52 runs, and Alexander Reynolds and Jerry Cassasola each took two wickets.

Police defeated Big Deal with of score of 33 to 32, with seven wickets to spare. For Police, Leeron Muslar top scored with 16 runs, and Brandon Lewis took 7 wickets. For Big Deal, Ryan Jones top scored with 10 runs, and Maleek Wagner and Ryan Jones took 1 wicket each.

The results of the matches played on Sunday, March 4, are as follows:

Easy Does It defeated Big Deal with a score of 245 to 90. For Easy Does It, Glenford Banner (Bling) top scored with 128, and Gilroy Reynolds took 5 wickets. For Big Deal, Jerry Rhaburn top scored with 16 runs, and Clifford Nicholson took 4 wickets.

Berlan defeated Wicked 11 with a score of 65 to 63, with 4 spare wickets. For Berlan, Prashant top scored with 26 runs, and Charles Stamp took 4 wickets. For Wicked 11, Dwayne Hendy top scored with 9 runs, and Andrew Banner, Sr. took 3 wickets.

The games with Uprising vs Carmelita and Uprising vs BDF were not played, as Uprising has withdrawn from the competition.

Here are the games scheduled for this weekend:

Saturday, March 10

Zone 1

Western Eagles vs Old Youths in Rancho

Big Deal vs Summer Fever in Burrell Boom

Easy Does It vs Police in Belmopan

Zone 2

Sunrise vs Suga Boys in Lords Bank

BDF vs Wicked 11 in Flowers Bank

Brilliant rest (they were slated to play Uprising)

Sunday, March 11

Berlan – rest. There will be no back matches scheduled, as it is La Ruta Maya weekend.