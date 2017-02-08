CSSSA high school football semifinals completed; finals begin today at MCC

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 6, 2017 – - The Central Secondary Schools Sports Association (CSSSA) high school football best-of-two games semifinals were held between Wednesday and Saturday of last week at the MCC Grounds.

Female semifinals games 1 were held on Wednesday. In the opener, SCA blanked Maude Williams high, 3-0, with goals from Jodi Pott, Jennifer Estrada and Gabriela Mendoza. And in the nightcap, Ladyville Tech won, 2-1, over Gwen Liz. Lorraine Stephens and Mary Davis hit the target for Ladyville Tech, while Kevon Ricketts tallied for Gwen Liz.

On Thursday, it was games 1 for the boys. The opener saw SJC take the 2-nil win over ACC on goals by Carlos Guerra and Dion Cacho. And in the nightcap, arch-rivals Wesley and Gwen Liz played to a 1-1 stalemate. Jalen Babb rocked the net for Wesley, while Orlando Velasquez hit the target for Gwen Liz.

We are still awaiting the official details on games 2 on Friday and Saturday. Our unofficial reports, which seem confirmed by appearances at today’s finals games 1, are as follows:

On Friday, (F) SCA won again, 3-0, over Maude Williams, for a 6-0 aggregate; and (F) Laldyville Tech won, 3-1, over Gwen Liz, for a 5-2 aggregate win. So, SCA goes to the female finals against Ladyville Tech.

And on Saturday, (M) in a power-house clash, Gwen Liz prevailed, 5-3, over Wesley, for the 6-4 aggregate win; and (M) SJC edged ACC, 2-1, for the 4-1 aggregate win. The stage is therefore set for SJC to clash with Gwen Liz in the male finals.

(Thanks to William Ysaguirre for the unofficial reports.)