Dangriga sports stats

DANGRIGA, Tue. Sept. 6, 2016–The U-13 Mundialitos Competition 2016 came to an end over the weekend at the Pomona New Site football field.

On Saturday, there were the semifinal matches. In game 1, Spain from Pomona and Belize Young Jaguars both ended up nil-nil in regular time and went into penalty shootout. Hilton Borland for Spain was the only one who scored, to lead Spain to the finals. In game 2, Barcelona from Dangriga won over Argentina from Steadfast, 5 goals to 1. Demille Flores scored a hat trick, and Zion Ramos and Darnel Chavez got one apiece for Barcelona, while Freddy Cho got Argentina’s only goal.

Sunday was the day for the big Finals. Game 1 was the third place match, and saw Argentina from Steadfast winning over Belize Young Jaguars to take third place. In game 2, the championship game, Spain from Pomona and Barcelona from Dangriga both ended 1-1 in regular time. Demille Flores hit for Barcelona, while Adrian Nunez hit for Spain. The finals went to penalty shootout, and Barcelona from Dangriga was crowned the champion; Spain from Pomona took second place; and Argentina from Steadfast was third place.

All players got a knapsack with school supplies. Best Goalkeeper was Kevin Higinio from Barcelona; Best Defence – Zion Ramos from Barcelona; Best Midfield – Liston Emmanuel from Belize Young Jaguars; Most Goal Scored – Demille Flores from Barcelona; the Male MVP went to Adrian Nunez from Spain; and Female MVP went to Khalydia Velasquez.

Wamule Basketball Tournament

Two games were played on Saturday, September 3, in Week #6 of the Wamule “King of the Court” Basketball Tournament 2016. In game 1, Ghans Starz defeated Benguche Flames, 71-54. Top scorers for Ghans were Egbert Martinez 20 pts 5 rebs 1 stl 3 assts, and Martin Nolberto 17 pts 6 rebs; while the Flames had Brandon Castillo with 21 pts 8 rebs 1 blk 2 stls 1 asst, and Dylan Flores 13 pts 11 rebs 4 stls 1 asst. Game 2 saw Hopkins Assassins with the 76-59 win over Hope Creek Valley Rangers. Leading Hopkins were Macario Augustine 20 pts 26 rebs 3 blks 7 stls 3 assts, and Nayib Casimiro 25 pts 7 rebs 1 stl 3 assts; while Hope Creek was led by Toni Montejo 24 pts 11 rebs 1 blk 2 stls 1 asst, and Roni Montejo 8 pts 9 rebs 1 blk 2 stls 4 assts.