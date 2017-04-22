Dangriga sports stats

DANGRIGA, Thurs. Apr. 20, 2017–NEBL

The place to be this Saturday night to witness the biggest game in the NEBL will be Dangriga Ecumenical Basketball Auditorium. After our home team won on the road in the last game played in San Pedro against the Tiger Sharks, Griga Dream Ballers will prove it to their home fans that they always save the best for last, like a game this Saturday night against the Orange Walk Running Rebels. One victory against the O.W. Running Rebels in Griga this Saturday night, and our home team, Griga Dream Ballers clinch the playoff. All Dangriga fans and surrounding villages are invited to this big match-up this Saturday night – Griga Dream Ballers vs Orange Walk Running Rebels.

Gate opens at 8:00 p.m. Tip-off time is set for 9:00 p.m.

Adults – $10.00; kids – $5.00. Huge half-time giveaways.

Dangriga Mayor’s Cup

The Dangriga Mayor’s Cup continued with 2 games on Holy Thursday, April 13. In game 1, New Site Tire Depot clipped Pomona Warriors, 1-0, with a goal from Donell Arzu (57’). And in game 2, Coast Guard bombed Valley Pride Commercial, 5-1. Shaking the net for Coast Guard were Ardon Budna (15’), Eredito Valencia (29’), Durran Addair (81’ & 89’) and Oscar Vidal (90’); while Elmore Godoy (55’) got the only goal for Valley Pride.

Upcoming Week 6 games at the Carl Ramos Stadium:

Friday, April 21

6:30 p.m. – Silk Grass (Youth Grass) vs Hope Creek Pumas

8:30 p.m. – Wagiya vs DYS Redemption (Department of Youth Services)

Sunday, April 23

3:30 p.m. – A&N Striker vs New Site Tire Depot

5:30 p.m. – Conquerors vs Hope Creek United

SCFA Smart Mundialito

The Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) Smart Mundialito tournament continues this Saturday, April 22, at the Carl Ramos Stadium. This will also be the final Saturday, for regular tournament. Wagierale Young Bombers, Silk Grass and New Site have already qualified for the Top-4 playoffs next week Saturday. Only one more team remains to make it to the Top-4, and that will be decided this Saturday between Benguche DYFA and Hopkins.

Saturday, April 22, starting 1:00 p.m.

Game 1 – Silk Grass vs Montise

Game 2 – UBAFU vs Hopkins

Game 3 – New Site vs Wagierale Young Bombers

Game 4 – Benguche DYFA vs Southside Warriors

The playoffs will commence next week Saturday for the Stann Creek Football Association Smart Mundialito 2017.