Decomposing corpse of missing taxi driver found   

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Mar. 12, 2017–The search for taxi driver Elbert Gillett, 66, of Belize City, who was reported missing after he failed to return home after leaving at about 11:00 Thursday night to work in his cab, came to an end when his body was found this afternoon off the George Price Highway, at Mile 4, in the area of Belizean Beach.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Later, between 7:00 and 8:15 tonight, a post-mortem was conducted on the body, and at the conclusion, the autopsy certified that his death was caused by a perforating gunshot wound to the head.

Gillett was then buried.

His family reported that he left home at about 11:00 Wednesday night for work, but did not return home. On Friday morning, his car was found, destroyed by fire, on Ben Bow Street.

Strangely, however, Gillett’s identification card was found in Ladyville Friday afternoon by a resident of the area.

Earlier today, residents began to get concerned about a stench in the environment and went to investigate what it was, and that was when the corpse was found.

Gillett is a taxi driver of long standing, and operated his cab from the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Taxi Stand, and police said that he is not known to them.