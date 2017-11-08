Dedron McKay, 20, gunned down on Haynes Street

McKay was a special needs young man who, his family said, “was a fun person to be around… he enjoyed making people laugh”

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 6, 2017–The latest blood to be spilled on the southside of Belize City is that of southside resident, Dedron Dennis McKay, 20, a special needs young man. He was gunned down on Haynes Street in the vicinity of Kraal Road, a known hot spot, sometime around 8 p.m. on Friday.

During a press conference held today, Senior Superintendent of Police, Marco Vidal, suggested that McKay’s murder was connected to the Sunday, October 29, shooting of Cameron Moreira, 18; Godwin Flowers, 28;

Darren “Nose” Dawson, 32; and Gerald Tillett, 67, on Neal Pen Road in Belize City.

McKay is a cousin of three of the four persons who were injured during the Pen Road shooting. According to Vidal, his murder was gang-related. The victim’s family, however, believe very differently.

McKay’s mother, Esmie Tillett, 56, today told Amandala that he was definitely not a gang member. She said her son was a hardworking churchgoer who attended the Belize City Christian Fellowship Mennonite Church, located just up the street from where he lived and died.

Tillett, as she prepares to bury one of her six children, cannot understand why his life was senselessly taken. She told Amandala that about 30 minutes before McKay’s death, he had arrived home from working in Stann Creek with Smiling Meats, a company he had worked with for the last two years after graduating from Stella Marris.

When he came home, he reportedly visited his sister’s house, which is about two houses away from where his mother lives. He spent a few minutes there and then he said goodbye, indicating that he was going for a ride on his bicycle, as he normally did after each day at work.

However, that was his last goodbye, because before he could make it back to his mother’s house, a gunman walked up to him and fired eight to ten shots at him.

McKay was hit multiple times in the chest area and died on the scene. The gunman was nowhere to be found when police arrived, but they believe they know who he is.

According to Cameron McKay’s mother, he was a comedian, a fun person to be around, one who enjoyed making everyone around him laugh. McKay leaves behind his parents and 5 siblings, one of whom was his twin sister.

Persons wishing to assist with funeral costs can contact the family at 668-2422.