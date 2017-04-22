First depression for 2017 forms in Central Atlantic, ahead of season which calls for 11 to 12 named storms and 4 to 6 hurricanes

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Apr. 19, 2017–Meteorologists are today confirming that the very first Atlantic system for 2017 has formed as a subtropical system in the Central Atlantic, the first April system since 2003 – a span of 14 years.

Yesterday, researchers at the Colorado State University issued their April forecast, which calls for 11 named storms this year, 4 hurricanes and two major hurricanes—a slightly below average year, while the Weather Channel’s forecast is for a seasonal average of 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 2 major hurricanes.

“We anticipate a below-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the United States coastline and in the Caribbean. As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” the CSU’s Philip J. Klotzbach and Michael M. Bell said in releasing their forecast.

“Information obtained through March 2017 indicates that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will have activity slightly below the median 1981-2010 season. We estimate that 2017 will have 4 hurricanes (median is 6.5), 11 named storms (median is 12.0), 50 named storm days (median is 60.1), 16 hurricane days (median is 21.3), 2 major (Category 3-4-5) hurricane (median is 2.0) and 4 major hurricane days (median is 3.9),” the researchers added.

They remind coastal residents that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them, and they need to prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.

The subtropical depression for which the first advisory was released today formed in the Central Atlantic and it is expected to be short-lived.

The list of storm names for 2017 is as follows: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Phillippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

Images courtesty CSU and The Weather Channel