Elections and Boundaries Commission members appointed

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 9, 2018– At a Special Sitting of the Senate last Thursday, the members of the Elections and Boundaries Commission were named. Two of the four appointed persons were named by the Prime Minister, and the other two by the Leader of the Opposition.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow selected Philippa Griffith-Bailey and Naima Barrow, while Leader of the Opposition, John Briceño selected Orlando Espat and Magali Marin-Young.

The motion for the appointment of the new Elections and Boundaries Commissioners was introduced by the Leader of Government Business, Senator Godwin Hulse.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission is under the chairmanship of Doug Singh.