Erwin Rodriguez, 17, reported missing for 11 days

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 4, 2017–Erwin Rodriguez, 17, a student of Ground Dove Street, Jane Usher Boulevard, Belize City, has been reported missing since Thursday, August 24. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, knee-length Dickies pants, and blue and grey Old Navy slippers. He has tattoos on both arms.

His family and the police are conducting extensive searches for him, but he has not been found. Yesterday, Sunday, the search party was searching in the Dyke off Faber Road, and one of his slippers was found, but there was no sight of him.

Rodriguez’s mother fears that something bad has happened to him. She said that he has stayed away from home for too long, something which he has never done before. She said he never stayed away from home for more than a day. He would always come home; if he stayed out for a night, he would return home early the next morning. That is why she believes that something bad has happened to him.

Anyone who knows Erwin Rodriguez’s whereabouts or has information that could lead to finding him is urged to contact the nearest police station, or his family at mobile phone numbers 620-4502 or 668-7874.