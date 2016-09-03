Excellence of Double Head to L.A. for friendly cricket matches

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Aug. 31, 2016–The Excellence Cricket Club of Double Head Cabbage will be travelling today to Los Angeles to take part in two friendly matches against a Southern California team. So said veteran Excellence player, Sylbert Martinez, this morning. “We will be joining up with Jason and Kene Broaster, and also Lloyd ‘Froggy’ Flowers, Jr. This will be Excellence at its best,” said Sylbert, who maintains that the team was not up to full strength in the recently completed championship finals in which they were beaten two games straight by three-peat champions, Easy Does It.

“We defeated Easy Does It twice in regular season,” declared Sylbert, “but three of our main players are now in Los Angeles.”

Star Excellence bowler and batsman Kene Broaster did fly in for the second game in the best-of-three championship series a couple Saturdays ago, but Easy Does It still won easily with 5 wickets to spare.