Faber wants to dock teachers’ salaries

All the teachers did was march against crime

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 3, 2018– On March 22, teachers from all across Belize traveled to Belmopan and gathered at the Belmopan Comprehensive High School for a Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU) anti-crime rally.

From the grounds of the Belmopan Comprehensive High School, the teachers marched around the Ring Road and ended up at the Civic Center, where they heard speeches that addressed the issues which prompted the teachers to take a stand.

Following the end of their rally, a considerable number of teachers gathered at the steps of the National Assembly Building, prompting some Opposition parliamentarians to come out of their House of Representatives meeting to greet and interact with them.

Amandala has confirmed that the Ministry of Education, in coordination with some school managements, has decided to dock the salaries of the teachers who took part in the anti-crime rally.

In a telephone interview with Amandala late this evening, the BNTU National President, Elena Smith, confirmed that the Ministry of Education had made the request to dock the salaries of teachers who participated in the rally.

Smith told us that no position has been taken as yet by the union, but the matter is on the agenda for discussion this weekend when teachers meet at their various caucuses.

Smith said that she is not sure which school management is in support of docking the teachers’ salaries for attending the rally, but the Ministry of Education, under Education Minister Patrick Faber, has made the recommendation.

We asked the BNTU president what position the BNTU will take when their members go to vote, now that the government has set a date for the International Court of Justice referendum.

Smith told us that the BNTU will not try to instruct its members on how to vote, but that they will look at the matter in the future.

The last time the government and teachers were at odds over salary deductions was following the BNTU’s strike for good governance in 2016, when the union closed down schools for eleven days.