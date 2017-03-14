Factors influencing children’s health: Immunizations

Hello everyone. Today we’ll share some valuable information about some of the factors that influence children’s health: Immunizations. Vaccinations are developed to guard children and adults against potentially lethal and previously prevalent childhood diseases such as diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus (we call it “lock jaw”), polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and so forth. The schools and hospitals require parents to start childhood vaccinations as early as two months. The medical profession states that vaccines are the safest and most effective protection against serious childhood illness and the community at large. Possible side effects of immunization include rashes, fever, diarrhea, sore arms, and even death (in extreme cases) have been considered to be minimal, when compared to the benefits.

Supporters of vaccines maintain that because parents cannot control their child’s activities all the time, immunization is needed as preventive care to protect the child during exposure to contagious bacteria and viruses. However, today there are many parents and medical physicians, alike, who choose not to automatically pursue a series of immunizations for their children. Although, schools mandate that children be vaccinated, prior to enrollment. Harris Coulter, Ph.D., a medical historian and author of two books on vaccinations, notes that immunization began as an experiment. While Dr. Coulter does believe that some vaccinations may be necessary, that rather than opting for blanket immunizations, doctors and parents, alike should distinguish between individual vaccines. Dr. Coulter states that of particular concern to many physicians are vaccinations for, i.e., Diphtheria, Whooping Cough (Pertussis), Tetanus, Chicken Pox (Varicella), and many others. Some of these diseases are still prevalent—even epidemic, in other parts of the world, and can be brought in by people who travel to the U.S. or to the country where you live.

My research on vaccines done at the University of Southern California finds that without most vaccines, epidemics of many preventable diseases (i.e., polio) could return, resulting in increased and unnecessary illnesses and even death. Children and adults should all be vaccinated to protect themselves. Even if we think the chance of getting any of these diseases is small, these diseases still exist and can still infect anyone who is not vaccinated against them (i.e., tuberculosis or T.B.—has not gone away, nor has Chicken Pox (Varicella). There are a small number of people who cannot be vaccinated because they would develop severe allergies to the components of vaccines. There are also a small number of people who do not respond to vaccines. Those people are susceptible to diseases, and their only hope of protection is that the people around them are immune and cannot pass diseases on to them. Many viruses and bacteria are still circulating and low-lying; some are high-flying (like sexually transmitted diseases—STD’s—but that discussion is for another column), that is why it is important to immunize yourselves and your children in time, before it is too late—before your child contracts one of these diseases from a host. That could be anyone. We live in a highly mobile society where disease carriers are only a plane flight, a train ride, perhaps even a bus or taxi-cab ride away from us.

It Is The Law:

Under California Health and Safety Codes, children are required to receive certain immunizations to attend public and private schools, secondary schools, childcare centers, family day care homes, pre-schools, nursery schools, and developmental centers. Thank you for visiting with us. We hope you found this article helpful and encouraging in your quest to keep you and your family healthy.

IN THE MEANTIME:

Dr. Pam Reyes is Chairwoman of Caribbean Educational Media, a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, dispersing information on health, educational & legal issues, and exploring the information & communication highway of the present and future, via the media of the Internet, print journalism, nonprofit public radio & television, and nonprofit public participation.