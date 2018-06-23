Fake students rob Tony’s Store on Daly Street

First we had fake cops, then fake security guards, now fake students

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 21, 2018– A cashier at Tony’s Store, located on Daly Street, was held up and robbed by three teenagers dressed in what looked like school uniforms at about 3:30 this afternoon.

After the teenagers entered the store, one of them pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money. A worker said that two of the robbers stayed in the aisle and one of them had a gun.

No shots were fired, but the thieves got away with an undisclosed sum of money.

On our visit to the store we saw camera footage which showed one of the bandits leaning over the counter and taking money from the cash drawer.

The cashier told us that she could not identify what uniforms the thieves were wearing.

Police have begun an investigation into the brazen robbery.