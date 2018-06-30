FFB calls female players to begin training for Belize Girls’ U-15 National Team

BELMOPAN, Thurs. June 28, 2018– The Belize Girls’ U-15 National Team will begin training to compete in the CONCACAF U-15 Girls’ Championship which will be held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 6-13, 2018.

The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) is calling the following players to camp on Saturday, June 30 to Monday, July 2. All players should be at the FFB HQ at 8:30 a.m.

Players called (name and position; FW – forward; MF – midfield; DF – defence; GK – goalkeeper) are:

From Toledo – Margarita Coh FW; Jada Zuniga MF; Renelva Ico MF; Elisa Coy MF; Tanya Garbutt MF.

From Stann Creek – Tanya Teul FW; Georgelli Acosta FW; Adriana Sandoval FW; Shadette Lino FW; Devrah Nunez FW; Katherine Diaz MF; Sandy Najarro MF; Georgelli Acosta MF; Ophelia Casimiro MF; Rozelia Parham DF; Khalydia Velasquez DF; Gabriela Mendoza DF; Jasanni Rodriguez DF.

From Belize District – Aeliya Herbert FW; Samryn Rancharan FW; Babee Lopez MF; Dawan Rudon DF; Enid Requena DF; Kennedy Gibbs GK.

From Orange Walk – Geidy Andrades FW; Kristelly Carlos FW; Keily Guerra MF; Akhanie Bainton DF; Bernaldine Zuniga DF.

From Corozal – Vaneli Santoya FW; Angela Correa MF; Doris Perez DF.

From Cayo – Carlene Tillett FW; Therisita Cucul FW; Jesselle Conorquie FW; Tiyanna Pate FW; Jacqueline Velasquez FW; Janivi Quiroz FW; Marleni Rosa MF; Aaliyah Tello MF; Sulma Aguilar MF; Tiana Rowley MF; Keian Taylor DF; Shemeda Orellano DF; Keonda Kayaba DF; Mikayeli Munro DF; Evania Sarcenio GK.

Technical Staff: Head Coach – Wayne Casimiro; Assist Coach – Paul Casimiro, Iris Centeno, Miriam Villamil.

– press release –