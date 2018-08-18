FFB represented at CONCACAF “C” License Coaching Course in Guatemala

BELMOPAN, Wed. Aug. 15, 2018– The CONCACAF “C” License Coaching Course is taking place in Guatemala City with representatives from 7 Central American countries including Belize. The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) is proud to be represented by U19 male head coach, Mr. Gabriel Ramos from Independence Village, and U16 male head coach, Mr. Dale Pelayo from Roaring Creek Village. The training started on Monday, August 13, and goes through to Friday, August 17.

– press release-