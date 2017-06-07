FFB’s National Over-40 under way, Week 1 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 5, 2017–With little fanfare, the long anticipated National Over-40 Football Tournament 2017 kicked off over the weekend with 3 games played. With the late addition of the Lake team from Belize City, there are now 8 teams in the competition, and thus 4 games are expected this weekend. The revised schedule will be released later this week, according to Over-40 Chairman, Peter Alvarez.

In the only game on Saturday night, June 3, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, Benque Veterans dropped Belmopan Veterans, 3-0, with goals from David Aldana (3’ & 56’) and Luiz Martinez (53’).

On Sunday afternoon, June 4, at the MCC Grounds, visiting Mango Creek Veterans bombed the BDF Veterans, 4-nil, with goals from Roger Munoz (34’), Benigno Espinosa (38’ & 76’) and Robert Muschamp (74’). Meanwhile, at the Norman Broaster Stadium, the score was even more lopsided, as San Pedro Veterans demolished San Ignacio Quintas, 7-1. Sharing the scoring for San Pedro were Abdon Sanchez (15’), Carlos Briceno (34’), Edgar Lima (45’ & 81’), Ernesto Umana (51’), and Orlando Pinelo (64’ & 66’). San Ignacio’s only goal was by Juan Hernandez (75’).

Along with late entry, Lake, the action this coming weekend will be joined by perennial Over-40 powerhouse, Kulture.