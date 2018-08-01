Firms basketball games resume at Swift Hall

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 30, 2018– Following a break the previous weekend for the FIBA AmeriCup pre-qualifying triangular at the Civic Center, the Firms Basketball League tournament resumed action this past weekend with games on Thursday, Friday and Sunday at the Swift Hall court.

In the opener on Thursday night, July 26, it was Armed Forces, 72-56, over BWS Pressure. Armed Forces was led by Shaquille Crawford 18 pts 5 rebs, Raheem Zuniga 8 pts 10 rebs, Gregory Buckley 5 pts 10 rebs, and Frank Fuller 5 pts 10 rebs; while for BWS, Karim Thompson had 15 pts 8 rebs, Alejandro Baptist 13 pts 5 rebs, and Robert Jefferies 6 pts 7 rebs. And in the nightcap, Dragons crushed Belikin, 103-73, behind Eyan Rene 23 pts 5 rebs, Auburn Rivero 13 pts, Andrew Vasquez 12 pts 11 rebs 5 assts, Sydney Bradley 10 pts 6 assts, and Frank Williams 9 pts 10 rebs; while Belikin was led by Kadeem Olivera 34 pts, Kylie White 13 pts 13 rebs, and Clive Reyes 12 pts 13 rebs.

Three games were played on Friday night. Game 1 saw Infotel Vipers with the 67-48 win over DigiNet. For Infotel, Kirk Burgess had 18 pts 30 rebs 4 assts, and Andrew Martinez 16 pts 4 rebs 5 assts; while DigiNet had Lupita Acosta with 21 pts 7 rebs, and Travis Lennan 10 pts 16 rebs. In game 2, Gladiators defeated Providers, 59-48. Neil Nicholson led Gladiators with 16 pts 5 rebs along with Dave Apolonio 11 pts 4 rebs 3 assts, and Keith Pollard, Jr. 10 pts 17 rebs; while Providers were led by Justin Bailey 17 pts, 11 rebs, Raul Venegas 16 pts 3 rebs 7 stls, and Jayford Cacho 10 rebs. And in close contest in game 3, Belize Bank Bulldogs grabbed the 61-58 win over Armed Forces. Top scorers for the Bulldogs were Elton Anderson 17 pts 4 rebs 4 assts, Earl Johnson 16 pts 10 rebs, Rupert Brown 12 pts 3 rebs 6 assts 3 stls, and Lincey Lopez 10 pts 8 rebs 4 assts 5 stls; while Armed Forces was led by Shaquille Crawford 23 pts 11 rebs, Gregory Buckley 9 pts 8 rebs, and Raheem Zuniga 8 pts 18 rebs.

Only 2 of the scheduled 3 games were actually played on Sunday afternoon at Swift Hall. In the opener Gladiators prevailed, 72-63, over BWS Pressure. Leading Gladiators were Neil Nicholson 23 pts 8 rebs, Keith Pollard, Jr. 18 pts 8 rebs, and Delroy Faber 9 pts 18 rebs; while for BWS it was Alejandro Baptist with 17 pts 13 rebs, Travis Bernardez 16 pts 8 rebs, Ashley Hemsley 14 pts 12 rebs 6 assts 5 stls, and Deon Andres 10 pts 8 rebs 3 assts 3 stls. And n the nightcap, Police pulled out the 88-83 victory over Infotel Vipers. Top scorers for Police were Marcus Lewis 29 pts 14 rebs, Joseph Sutherland 28 pts 11 rebs, and Maurice Martinez 11 pts 5 rebs 9 assts; while Infotel was led by Kirk Burgess 24 pts 24 rebs 5 assts, Andre Martinez 17 pts 6 rebs 5 assts, and Charles Armstrong 11 pts 7 rebs.

Upcoming games at Swift Hall:

Thursday, August 2

7:00 p.m. – BWS Pressure vs Belikin

9:00 p.m. – Dragons vs DigiNet

Friday, August 3

7:00 p.m. – BWS Pressure vs Tuff E Nuff

9:00 p.m. – Providers vs Belize Bank Bulldogs

Saturday, August 4

3:00 p.m. – Providers vs Armed Forces

5:00 p.m. – Police vs Belikin

7:00 p.m. – Tuff E Nuff vs DigiNet

9:00 p.m. – Dragons vs Infotel Vipers