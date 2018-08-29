Subscribe to our Rss

Firms Basketball quarterfinals results

Sports — 29 August 2018
Firms Basketball quarterfinals results

Semifinals next

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 27, 2018– The Firms Basketball League (FBL) held its knockout quarterfinals on Thursday and Friday last week, August 23-24, at Swift Hall.

In the opener on Thursday, Dragons defeated DigiNet, 71-59. Dragons were led by Andrew Vasquez 15 pts 8 rebs 4 assts, Auburn Rivero 13 pts 6 assts 5 stls, Eyan Rene 12 pts 11 rebs 4 assts 5 stls, and Sydney “Buck-it” Bradley 11 pts; while DigiNet had Lupita Acosta with 18 pts 3 rebs, Travis Lennan 13 pts 9 rebs 3 assts, Edward Thompson 10 pts 10 rebs, and Herman Ramos 8 pts 9 rebs. In the nightcap game, Belize Bank Bulldogs got the 88-82 win over Police. Rupert Brown led the Bulldogs with 32 pts 4 rebs 4 assts, Earl Johnson 26 pts 12 rebs, Roscoe Rhys 10 pts 3 rebs, and Lincey Lopez 9 pts 3 assts 2 stls; while Police was led by Davis Guzman 22 pts 18 rebs, Matthew Young 18 pts 21 rebs 3 assts, Sheldon Williams 13 pts 5 rebs, and Marcus Lewis 10 pts 14 rebs 3 assts.

Friday night’s opener saw Tuff E Nuff with the 87-70 win over Gladiators. Top scorers for Tuff E Nuff were Elvis Olivera 21 pts 11 rebs 3 assts, Raheem Baptist 16 pts 8 rebs, Raymond Gongora 14 pts 4 rebs, and Douglas Valley 13 pts 13 rebs 4 assts 4 stls; while Gladiators were led by Keith Pollard, Jr. 16 pts 15 rebs, Dave Apolonio 15 pts 4 rebs 4 assts, Lonnie Trapp 14 pts 4 rebs, Delroy Faber 10 pts 12 rebs 4 stls, and Neil Nicholson 10 pts 3 rebs 6 assts. And in the nightcap, Infotel Vipers dropped BDF, 72-54.  Russel Humes led Infotel with 21 pts 5 rebs, Kirk Burgess had 18 pts 16 rebs 4 assts, Andre Martinez 10 pts 8 rebs 6 assts, and Glenford Chimilio 10 pts 3 rebs; while for BDF, Ernest Trench had 15 pts 7 rebs, Raheem Zuniga 12 pts 10 rebs 2 assts, and Shaquile Crawford 11 pts 10 rebs 4 assts 2 stls.
The best-of-3 games semifinals series is next:

Thursday, August 30
7:30 p.m. – Belize Bank Bulldogs vs Tuff E Nuff
9:15 p.m. – Dragons vs Infotel Vipers

The same schedule is repeated on Friday night. And if a game 3 is necessary, it takes place on Saturday, all games at Swift Hall.

Related Articles

Belize U-19 gains 1 victory at UNCAF U-19 Tournament in Honduras Bandits drop Police, lead standings at Week 4 of PLB Opening Season Kulture clips San Pedro, 3-2, in game 1 of National Over-40 Finals Dangriga sports stats

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.

Please disable Adblock!