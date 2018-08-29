Firms Basketball quarterfinals results

Semifinals next

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 27, 2018– The Firms Basketball League (FBL) held its knockout quarterfinals on Thursday and Friday last week, August 23-24, at Swift Hall.

In the opener on Thursday, Dragons defeated DigiNet, 71-59. Dragons were led by Andrew Vasquez 15 pts 8 rebs 4 assts, Auburn Rivero 13 pts 6 assts 5 stls, Eyan Rene 12 pts 11 rebs 4 assts 5 stls, and Sydney “Buck-it” Bradley 11 pts; while DigiNet had Lupita Acosta with 18 pts 3 rebs, Travis Lennan 13 pts 9 rebs 3 assts, Edward Thompson 10 pts 10 rebs, and Herman Ramos 8 pts 9 rebs. In the nightcap game, Belize Bank Bulldogs got the 88-82 win over Police. Rupert Brown led the Bulldogs with 32 pts 4 rebs 4 assts, Earl Johnson 26 pts 12 rebs, Roscoe Rhys 10 pts 3 rebs, and Lincey Lopez 9 pts 3 assts 2 stls; while Police was led by Davis Guzman 22 pts 18 rebs, Matthew Young 18 pts 21 rebs 3 assts, Sheldon Williams 13 pts 5 rebs, and Marcus Lewis 10 pts 14 rebs 3 assts.

Friday night’s opener saw Tuff E Nuff with the 87-70 win over Gladiators. Top scorers for Tuff E Nuff were Elvis Olivera 21 pts 11 rebs 3 assts, Raheem Baptist 16 pts 8 rebs, Raymond Gongora 14 pts 4 rebs, and Douglas Valley 13 pts 13 rebs 4 assts 4 stls; while Gladiators were led by Keith Pollard, Jr. 16 pts 15 rebs, Dave Apolonio 15 pts 4 rebs 4 assts, Lonnie Trapp 14 pts 4 rebs, Delroy Faber 10 pts 12 rebs 4 stls, and Neil Nicholson 10 pts 3 rebs 6 assts. And in the nightcap, Infotel Vipers dropped BDF, 72-54. Russel Humes led Infotel with 21 pts 5 rebs, Kirk Burgess had 18 pts 16 rebs 4 assts, Andre Martinez 10 pts 8 rebs 6 assts, and Glenford Chimilio 10 pts 3 rebs; while for BDF, Ernest Trench had 15 pts 7 rebs, Raheem Zuniga 12 pts 10 rebs 2 assts, and Shaquile Crawford 11 pts 10 rebs 4 assts 2 stls.

The best-of-3 games semifinals series is next:

Thursday, August 30

7:30 p.m. – Belize Bank Bulldogs vs Tuff E Nuff

9:15 p.m. – Dragons vs Infotel Vipers

The same schedule is repeated on Friday night. And if a game 3 is necessary, it takes place on Saturday, all games at Swift Hall.