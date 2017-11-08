Guadalupe Magaña Dyck Gold Cup Finals

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Sun. Nov. 5, 2017–The Finals of the Guadalupe Magaña Dyck Gold Cup Tournament 2017 were held today at the Yo Creek Football Field.

In the third place female game, August Pine Ridge Fusion Girls won, 4-1, over Guinea Grass Sugar Girls. Gisel Baeza (1), Delmi Cornelio (2) and Wendy Lamb (1) shook the net for August Pine Ridge, while Noriely Terry scored for Guinea Grass.

The third place male game saw Guinea Grass Desert Storm with the 3-1 win over San Carlos FC with 2 goals from Brian Westby and 1 from Jorge Garcia, while Gilbert Perez scored for San Carlos FC.

The female championship game was won by Yo Creek Gladiators, 4-1, over San Felipe Stars. The Gladiators got 1 goal apiece from Jenelie Pott, Tamarah Baptist, Marleny Manzanero and Karen Garcia; while Katie Jones got the only goal for San Felipe.

And in the male championship game, it was August Pine Ridge Central, 1-nil, over Guinea Grass Sugar Boyz with a penalty conversion by Sergio Luna.