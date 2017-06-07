Guatemalan man, 65, remanded for sexual assault of child, 6

BELIZE CITY, Fri. June 2, 2017–A 65-year-old Guatemalan man was remanded to the Belize Central Prison after he was arraigned on a charge of sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl.

Chief Magistrate Ann Marie Smith arraigned Francisco Figueroa on one count of sexual assault. Figueroa pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court prosecutor, however, objected to the court granting bail to Figueroa on the grounds that he is a Guatemalan and as such, is a flight risk because he may flee from the jurisdiction and not attend court.

The prosecutor also asked the court to take into consideration the tender age of Figueroa’s victim, and said that if he is granted bail, Figueroa might interfere with prosecution witnesses.

Chief Magistrate Smith agreed with the prosecutor and remanded Figueroa to prison until his next court date on September 4.

The allegation against Figueroa is that on April 30, in Burrell Boom Village, he kissed the 6-year-old girl and fondled her private parts.