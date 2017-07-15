Hammon Lemoth, 23, succumbs to 2 gunshot wounds in the head

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 13, 2017–After spending the last 50 days fighting for his life after being shot twice in the head, Ontario resident Hammon Lemoth, 23, is dead. According to a relative, he died at around 11 o’clock this morning while receiving medical attention at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH).

A source close to Lemoth’s family told us that he had been released from the KHMH on Tuesday, but was re-admitted last night after his blood sugar level collapsed dramatically.

On the night of May 23, Lemoth was shot twice in the head when a gunman entered his workplace at LD’s barbershop on Central American Boulevard in Belize City. The injuries caused him to lose his motor skills, which caused him to lose the ability to care for himself.

Information to Amandala is that one month before Lemoth was shot, a man had entered LD’s barbershop and warned him and fellow barbers not to provide service to a man believed to have been an associate of the Peace in the Village (PIV) Gang. That gang has, for over a decade, been at war with the Ghost Town Crips Gang, which similarly borders the barbershop.

Police have not yet charged anyone, but are now investigating this matter as a homicide.

The Lemoth family has today declined comment to the media but when we had spoken to the victim’s brother, Amram Lemoth, in May, he told us that his brother was a positive young man. Hammon made the news in 2013 when he was awarded 8th place overall in the Police Department’s “Do Di Rite Ting” program, an initiative for youth who exhibited model behavior.

“Everybody who know Hammon, knows that Hammon is not a trouble person, nuh get into trouble, but ih young. Frahn di time yuh young, yuh black, yuh da wahn target. Ih easy fi become wahn victim,” Amram had told Amandala.