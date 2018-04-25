Hit-and-run victim, 26, succumbs after 9 days

BURRELL BOOM, Belize District, Mon. Apr. 23, 2018– Christian Charles, 26, of Burrell Boom, died last night at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) while receiving treatment for massive head and body injuries he suffered after he was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver sometime on the morning of Saturday, April 14, while he was walking on the Burrell Boom road near the bridge.

Charles was found injured and bleeding at about 3:00 that Saturday morning, and was rushed to the KHMH that morning, where he was admitted in a critical condition and taken to the Intensive Care Unit.

During the weekly press brief held this morning at the Raccoon Street Police Station, Inspector Wilfred Ferufino, Deputy Commander of Crimes Investigation, said that they are looking for the hit-and-run driver, whose identity remains unknown at this time.