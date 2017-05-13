Honduran man convicted of sexual assault in absentia; sentenced to 5 years

BELIZE CITY, Tues. May 9, 2017–A Honduran man, who was charged with one count of sexual assault was found guilty and sentenced to 5 years in prison when his case concluded before Chief Magistrate Ann Marie Smith this morning.

The man, Jose Gomez, 36, is now a fugitive from the law and if he is found anywhere in Belize’s jurisdiction, he will be arrested and taken to the Belize Central Prison to begin serving his sentence.

The incident of sexual assault upon an 11-year-old girl, for which he was convicted, occurred on December 4, 2014 at a house in Burrell Boom.

The victim testified in court that while she was in the house watching television, Gomez entered and began caressing her legs and she screamed. After she screamed, Gomez ran out of the house, but he was arrested and charged for the sexual offense.