“In the Paint” : INTEROFFICE BASKETBALL – Dragons rout Grace Kings, 94-45, while Bulldogs prevails over Kings, 65-62

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 17, 2017 League leaders, Dragons won their 7th game of the season in eight outings last Friday night in Interoffice basketball, this time in blow-out fashion over the lowly Kings of Grace Kennedy. An early 18–0 run created an 18-point lead (27-9) at the conclusion of first quarter play, and the Dragons cruised into the winner’s circle from there. Everyone on the Dragons roster scored, with Eyan Rene’s final line being 16 points on 7-of-18 shooting, to go with 3 rebounds and 1 steal. Meanwhile, Devon Defour scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while adding 3 rebounds and 1 steal, with Denford Bevans adding 13 points of his own. Grace Kings’ Alex Gordon scored a game high 23 points, however, had no other teammate scoring in double figures.

In the nightcap game, Mayan Warriors secured their hold on third place position in league standings by edging Infotel/Mars by the final score of 75-73. Marvin Skeet scored 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting in little over 26 minutes of play. His teammate, Raymond Gongora had a big double-double with 15 points 17 rebounds, followed by William Black and Winston Pratt 11 points apiece. Earl Johnson’s 22 points 11 rebounds paced Infotel, while his teammate, Elvis Olivera added 20 points 11 rebounds of his own.

The action resumed on Saturday, which saw the Bulldogs winning their 6th game of the season, despite just shooting 29% from the field on 22-of-75 shooting. Their leading scorer, Roderick Williams managed 21 points 5 rebounds in 30 minutes of play. They also got 11 points from veteran point guard Roscoe Rhys, and 10 points each from Lincey Lopez and Aleem Richardson. Notably missing from the Kings line-up was their leading scorer and playmaker, Jacob Leslie. Farron Louriano tried to pick up the scoring for the Kings, totaling 22 points 7 rebounds, but unfortunately, it was not enough, as they fell by the final score of 65-62.

Central Health won in convincing fashion, 76-58, over BTL, sending them to their sixth loss of the season. Neil Nicholson notched a game-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting in over 35 minutes of play, followed by Faisal Ahmad 16 points 4 rebounds 4 assists and 5 steals. Meanwhile, for BTL, Herman Ramos finished with 18 points on 9-of-22 from the field, while Edward Thompson went for 13 points 8 rebounds 2 assists 2 steals.