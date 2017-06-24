ITT National Championship Boom Circuit results

Road National Championships this Sunday

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 22, 2017-The Cycling Federation of Belize (CFB) had a somewhat low turnout for its Individual Time Trial (ITT) National Championship Boom Circuit on Sunday, June 18; but is expecting greater participation in this weekend’s Road National Championship, which takes place on Sunday, June 25.

Here are the results for finishers in the ITT National Championships last Sunday:

Elite/U23/Masters (20 miles): 1st place – Tariq Flowers (Benny’s Megabytes, 43:37); 2nd Nissan Arana (Westrac Alliance, 44:05); 3rd Giovanni Lovell (Digicell-4G Elite, 45:09); 4th Shane Jones (Westrac Alliance, 45:36).

Masters Category – 1st Robert Liam Stewart (unattached, 45:59); 2nd Stephen Bisset (unattached, 52:42).

Women Elite (12 miles) – 1st place – Alicia Thompson (Belize Bank Swoosh, 31:39); 2nd Kaya Cattouse (C-Ray Cycling, 33:45).

Junior/Youth Women Category – 1st Taralee Ordonez (Belize Bank Swoosh, 35:44); 2nd Alicie King (Belize Bank Swoosh, 37:52); 3rd Kaylynn Gillett (Belize Bank Swoosh, 39:51).

Junior/Youth Male (12 miles) – 1st place – Patrick Williams (Smart, 289:50); 2nd Gian Lino (Cabral/Marin Cycling, 28:59); 3rd Darnell Augustine (WKC Strikers, 30:32); 4th Nashen Ysaguirre (Cabral/Marin Cycling, 30:38); 5th Derrick Chavarria (Chavarria Cycling, 30:44); 6th Nelson Zayden, Jr. (WKC Strikers, 30:52); 7th Tevin Chaplin (Smart Team, 31:26); 8th Shayle Paredes (Chavarria Cycling, 31:28); 9th Derick Bonell (unattached, 32:01); 10th Henry Li (unattached, 32:32); 11th Joseph Tillett (unattached, 36:27).

Youth Category – 1st Derrick Chavarria (Chavarria Cycling, 30:44); 2nd Shayle Paredes (Chavarria Cycling, 31:28); 3rd Henry Li (unattached, 32:32).