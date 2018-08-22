Jealousy leads to murder

INDEPENDENCE, Stann Creek District, Mon. Aug. 20, 2018– Early this morning, a woman lost her life after she was choked to death by her common-law husband while they were staying at a hotel in Independence.

Mariela Alpuche, 34, and Arturo Rodriguez, 48, both residents of Trial Farm in Orange Walk, were in their hotel room around 2 a.m. when they got into a dispute. Although the nature of the dispute is unknown, the disagreement led Rodriguez to choke Alpuche until she stopped breathing.

After the incident occurred, Rodriguez informed Alpuche’s family members, who were in the adjacent room, of what had happened. The other family members then rushed Alpuche to the Independence Polyclinic around 2:45 a.m. after their attempts to revive her failed.

When asked if police knew whether the couple had a history of domestic abuse, Assistant Police Commissioner, Joseph Myvette said that they did not know.

However, Alpuche’s aunt told News5 that Rodriguez was very jealous and possessive and Alpuche often told her that she was unhappy in the relationship, but stayed with Rodriguez because they had two daughters together.

The family was in Independence for one last vacation before a new school year started for the children. Rodriguez was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and was becoming increasingly jealous because he thought other persons were “watching” Alpuche, according to Alpuche’s aunt.

Rodriguez was detained in the hotel room and just before 6 p.m. today, the police informed the media that he was formally arrested and charged with murder.