Julio Choc, 35, alleged hit-and-run driver, remanded

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Nov. 6, 2017–On Thursday, police arrested and charged Julio Choc, 35, a truck driver of Belmopan, for a hit-and-run accident on the Southern Highway that claimed the life of Sittee River resident, Dorothy Andrews, 32, and injured her husband, Allen Andrews, 35, also of Sittee River. Choc was charged with causing death by careless conduct, driving without due care and attention, manslaughter by negligence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, and failure to render aid. Choc was taken to the Dangriga Magistrate’s Court Friday morning, where no plea was taken from him and he was remanded to the Belize Central Prison until December 12.

The accident occurred at about 10:00 Sunday morning, October 29, between Miles 11 and 12 on the Southern Highway, near the Sittee River Village Road’s junction with the Southern Highway. Dorothy and Allen Andrews, who were traveling on a motorcycle from Sittee to Hopkins, had stopped to fix a problem on the motorcycle. Dorothy was standing by the roadside, and Allen was fixing the bike, when the truck crashed into them. Police say that the truck driver did not stop to render aid.

Dorothy’s injuries were severe, and she died on the spot. Allen was taken to the Southern Regional Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition, at press time today.

Belmopan police collaborated with Dangriga police on the investigation. Belmopan police, Neighborhood Watch groups, and other parties, searched for the white truck and it was found in the Las Flores area of Belmopan. Police said that it has damages on the front portion that are consistent with a collision.

Superintendent Howell Gillett, Commander of Belmopan Police, gives thanks to the groups and others who assisted. He said that without their cooperation, the truck would not have been found.