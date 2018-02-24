Kelly Street FC – 2018 CYDP Peace Cup Champions

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 19, 2018– We missed last week, so we take this opportunity for the record to Big-Up Kelly Street FC, the champions of CYDP Peace Cup 2018 football tournament, which climaxed at the MCC Grounds on Sunday, February 11, with the third place and championship games, after which team cash prizes and individual awards were handed out.

The third place game was a one-sided affair, as Tut Bay FC could only field 7 men, and abandoned the game after halftime, trailing 6-1 to Stars Academy FC. Sharing the scoring for Stars Academy were Shemar “Mini” Thompson with 3 goals, Harold Thompson with 2, and Charles Canton, Jr. with the other; while Kevin Alvarez scored what at the time was the 1-1 equalizer for Tut Bay.

With FC Elite posting a 2-1 victory in game 1 of the championship, Kelly Street captain Delroy “Tin Man” Andrews missed a penalty in second half, but redeemed himself with an 88th minute header to secure the 1-0 victory and aggregate 2-2 tie, resulting in a penalty shootout for the championship. According to reporter William Ysaguirre, “If FC Elite could have held the game scoreless for 2 more minutes, they would have been champs.” FC Elite was without the services of starting goalkeeper Alvin Mangandi, who was red-carded in game 1 of the finals.

After a frustrating evening, where he faced constant and physical pressure from seasoned former semipro defenders on Kelly Street, Stars Academy’s rookie sensation Orlando Velasquez kicked their opening penalty over the cross bar, and it spelled bad news for his team, as they lost by a 5-3 score from the penalty spot. Converting for the victorious Kelly Street FC were Steven “Breds” Baizar, Naim “Nemo” Wilson, Leon “Lem” Jones, Tyrique “Pippin” Muschamp and the clincher by Delroy “Tin Man” Andrews, who was declared MVP of the tournament. Scorers for FC Elite were Walter Bernardez, Maynor Hernandez and Whitfield Usher; their fifth kick was unnecessary, as the championship had already been decided.

Cash prizes for the tournament were: $5,000.00 – 1st prize for Kelly Street FC; $3,000.00 – 2nd prize for FC Elite; and $2,000.00 – 3rd prize for Stars Academy.

Individual awards were: Best Goalkeeper – Jason Thurton (Tut Bay FC); Best Defense – Whitfield Usher (FC Elite); Best Midfielder – Jorge Aleman (FC Elite); Best Forward – Steven “Breds” Baizar (Kelly Street FC); Most Goals – Shemar “Mini” Thompson (Stars Academy FC); Best Coach – Tyrone “T-Bone” Muschamp (Stars Academy FC); Best Manager – Benito Juarez (FC Elite); MVP – Delroy “Tin Man” Andrews (Kelly Street FC).

(Information and picture courtesy William Ysaguirre)