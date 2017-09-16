Lake draws, 1-1, with Kulture in Over-40 back match; semifinals begin this weekend

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 13, 2017–Kulture Yabra Veterans were almost upset on Sunday at the MCC in their back match against Pickstock Lake-I, who held a 1-nil lead until late in Sunday’s match to draw the curtain on regular season. Lilly White (Edward Charles Rubio) reports are that Jermaine “Bowfoot” Zuniga gave Lake the go-ahead goal in first half; and could have made it 2-nil, but failed to convert a penalty after Lilly White was fouled in the area. With about 4 minutes remaining in regulation, Magic (Maurice Francis) came through for Kulture to secure the 1-1 draw. The 1 point gained from the draw by Kulture assured them “home court advantage” over third-place Mango Creek Veterans, who were tied in points with Kulture before the back-match draw. (See updated final regular season standings below.)

Semifinal home-and-away schedule:

Saturday, September 16

4:00 p.m. – Benque Vets FC vs San Pedro Veterans – Amin Hegar Field

7:30 p.m. – Mango Creek Veterans vs Kulture Yabra – M. A. Stadium

Saturday, September 23

7:30 p.m. – San Pedro Veterans vs Benque Vets FC – San Pedro Stadium

Sunday, September 24

4:00 p.m. – Kulture Yabra vs Mango Creek Veterans – MCC Grounds