I’m loathe to say so, but the Barrow administration increasingly resembles the one led to the money trough by the buffoon and pathological liar, D.Trump, in the U.S. Like Barrow’s ministries, the Trump administration is also full of men without principles, bootlickers who continually debase the Nation on their misson to line their own pockets, knowing all the while that the liar-in-chief will cover for them.

I remain incredulous over how the citizens in both countries have allowed themselves to be bamboozled by their respective gangs of iniquitous know-nothings. Only by collective action will these criminal charlatans be thrown into the street and from there, hopefully, into prison.

Russell Czarnecki