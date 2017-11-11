A long time coming; 2014-15 softball champions finally receive trophies

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 8, 2017–At a quiet ceremony last night near home plate at Rogers Stadium, with hardly any fans in attendance, the 2014-2015 Belize City Softball Champions, Belize Bank Bulldogs players finally received their long awaited “hardware,” courtesy of Reginald Jex of Jex Trophies, who presented the individual trophies, as well as a big team trophy, to appreciative softball ladies.

For whatever reasons, the Softball Association at the time had failed to give individual trophies to the champions, and when Reggie got wind of their plight through various Facebook posts, he endeavored to rectify the situation. Some people take it for granted, Reggie observed afterwards, but as time goes by, that little piece of memorabilia becomes more and more precious to athletes as a record and reminder of their achievement.

Eight players from the 2014-15 champions, Belize Bank Bulldogs, along with head coach Floyd Flowers and manager Nelson Longsworth, were present to receive their trophies last night.