Marcial Toledo, 47, arraigned for PC Marvin Locke’s murder

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 27, 2017–Late this evening, Crimes Investigation Branch officers transported Marcial Toledo, 47, a Honduran national to the Magistrate’s Court. Toledo has been accused of the vicious stabbing murder of Police Constable Marvin Locke, 49, which occurred just outside the Racoon Street Police Station yesterday, Sunday.

Toledo, a laborer and resident of 2 Hondo Street, had to be physically taken out of the police vehicle that had transported him to the court. He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann Marie Smith.

Because he speaks very little English, the arraignment had to be done through a Spanish interpreter. Throughout the proceeding, Toledo remained unresponsive.

During the arraignment, the Chief Magistrate observed that Toledo had visible signs of injuries on his face and she inquired how he came by the injuries and if he had been taken to see a doctor.

The court prosecutor, Corporal Christopher Smith told the court that from what he had read on the court book, it appeared that Toledo suffered the injuries during the murder incident.

Due to the nature of the offense, Toledo was not required to enter a plea and he was remanded to the Belize Central Prison until his next court date on June 16, when a preliminary inquiry will be held. Smith said the police would provide disclosure to Toledo by May 31.

In their report of the incident, police said they visited the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where they saw PC Marvin Locke, a resident of Jane Usher Boulevard, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest, back and abdomen.

Amandala was told that PC Locke was at the Racoon Street Precinct 2 when Toledo reportedly hugged him then inflected the stab wounds.

PC Locke succumbed to his injuries around 5:15 p.m.

The police report also said that Toledo sustained the injuries while he was being apprehended. Toledo refused to be subdued and was keeping the officers at bay with his knife. He was eventually “stoned with a cement block” in order to subdue him. Assistant Commissioner of Police Chester Williams told a press briefing today that it appeared to be a crime of passion.